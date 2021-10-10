Adele Responds to Diet Rumors and ‘Revenge Body’ Claims After Losing 100 Pounds

Some myths concerning Adele’s 100-pound weight loss have been refuted.

The 33-year-old British supermodel, who is featured on the November 2021 covers of both the American and British editions of Vogue, told Vogue U.K. that she lost weight by working out consistently over a two-year period rather than following a strict diet.

Rumors circulated after she made news last year for her weight loss that she had followed the Sirtfood diet. According to Insider, the concept was popularized by pharmacist Aidan Goggins and nutritionist Glen Matten in a 2016 book that entailed eating foods that stimulate a protein called sirtuin, such as green tea, blueberries, strawberries, red wine, and dark chocolate.

Adele, on the other hand, told British Vogue that she “That hasn’t been done. There will be no intermittent fasting. Nothing. Because I work out so hard, I really eat more than I used to.” She also disputed allegations that she planned to drop weight in order to achieve a “revenge body” after her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. In 2019, they announced their separation, and their divorce was formalized in March.

“That whole ‘Gets Revenge Body’ nonsense… Oh, my goodness. Suck my d—k, d—k d—k d—k “She screamed. “It’s really absurd. People prefer to portray a divorced woman as being out of control, as if to say, ‘Oh she must be crackers.’ She must have made up her mind to be a ho.’ What is a woman without a spouse, after all? It’s a load of nonsense.” She added that when she first started working out, she didn’t have the intention of losing weight. According to the artist, she exercised to relieve anxiousness because she felt better after working out at the gym.

“People are surprised that I didn’t tell them about my ‘adventure.’

They’re used to individuals documenting their lives on social media, and most people in my position would get a major deal with a diet company. I couldn’t give an f—k about it. I did it for myself, not for others. So what makes me think I’d ever share it? It does not pique my interest. It’s my body, after all “Adele remarked.

The pop artist went on to say, “For the past 12 years, people have been talking about my body. Before I lost weight, they used to talk about it. But, anyway, I’m not bothered. To be body positive, you don’t have to be overweight; you may be any shape or size.” In her interview with US Vogue, Adele also called out the “brutal” talks going on regarding her appearance. She stated her case. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.