Adele receives an apology from a TV host who claims he ‘insulted’ her live on air.

At the end of his Saturday broadcast, Matt Doran, a journalist and co-host of the Australian TV show “Weekend Sunrise,” apologized to the 33-year-old British singer for an embarrassing event that sparked outrage on social media.

He recently acknowledged that he “just had the opportunity of hearing” Adele’s new track “Easy On Me” while interviewing her. Doran, on the other hand, was already given the opportunity to listen to Adele’s full new album, “30,” which was released on November 19th. However, the journalist failed to see the preview link that had been provided to his email, leaving him unprepared for the interview, which was never televised.

“This is a story that has spawned a flood of vitriol and derision from around the world,” Doran said on “Morning Sunrise.” “If I’m being honest with you, the bulk of this savaging, I absolutely deserve and own,” Doran said. “I travelled to London to interview Adele, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and one of my career’s highlights.” Because their interview was meant to run before the album’s release date, and “Adele’s album was the industry’s most valued secret,” the TV host made the “fatal mistake” of presuming he wouldn’t be given a preview copy of “30.” Doran claimed that the day after he arrived in London, he received an email from Sony. He claimed the email contained a link to Adele’s long-awaited new album but did not mention her.

“The true, dead-set, hand-on-heart truth is that I missed the most significant email I’ve ever missed in my life by an unreasonably large margin,” he stated.

The writer went on to deny that the artist had walked out of their interview, saying that their conversation had “gone on too long.”

They discussed “the paradox of being the world’s most famous musician yet loathing fame,” according to Doran, as well as “the concept of pure artistry, the majesty of Adele’s voice [and]what it must be like to hear that sound come out of one’s own mouth.”

He went on to say that Adele’s new music occupied at least half of the interview.

He also claimed to have discovered that her song “Easy On Me” was partly conceived while she was singing acapella in the shower.

Doran praised Adele as deep, hilarious, candid, and honest during the roughly half-hour encounter.

"However, none of that matters. Because if I don't have the album link, I might not be able to listen to it.