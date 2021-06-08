Adele Parks, novelist: Lockdown aided me in writing my claustrophobic thriller.

Adele Parks couldn’t wait to see her followers again on book tours and signing events, or simply go about her daily life, picking up morsels she may store in her creative mind for later.

The top novelist and former romantic fiction writer, who is now best known for her home noir tales, discovered that her inability to see friends in person, go to restaurants, or sit in cafés watching the world go by had an impact on her idea generation.

“I used to like going out for a coffee or a dinner after I finished my day’s job, or seeing some friends. All of that was taken away from us, and a lot of it was my creative input, based on hearing other people’s ideas and conversations,” she continues.

“I miss the days when you could see someone in the audience smiling at your jokes or raising their hand to ask a question. You can’t get that immediacy with internet events, no matter how hard you try.”

Parks, 52, did benefit from lockdown because it let her to immerse herself in the claustrophobic setting of her newest home noir, Both Of You, which she wrote during the pandemic. Two very different women go missing just before lockdown in it – one is a stepmother to two youngsters with a warm, untidy household, while the other is childless and indulgent, sharing her minimalist penthouse with her chilly Scandinavian husband.

“The book is about yearning for something you can’t have. ‘What is one of the most impossible things that you might wish for in our culture — children, fortune, a different lover?’ I sat down and thought, ‘What is one of the most impossible things that you could wish for in our society – children, fortune, a different lover?’ I choose a certain topic to center my thriller on.”

There are far too many story spoilers to reveal too much, but it’s safe to say it’s dark, unexpected, and full of the twists and turns for which Parks is known.

One factor is a feeling of claustrophobia, whether alone or with others. (This is a brief piece.)