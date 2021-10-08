Adele Opens Up About Her Divorce From Simon Konecki and Her ‘Toxic’ Relationship With Men.

Adele has spoken up about her divorce from Simon Konecki and how her “toxic” relationships with men have kept her from finding happiness for years.

The “Hello” singer, 33, adorns the November 2021 covers of the American and British editions of Vogue, making history as the first individual to feature on the U.K. and U.S. covers with a different fashion shoot and interview in each, ahead of the release of her first new album in six years. In her interview with the publication, the Grammy winner reflected on her divorce from the CEO of the Drop4Drop charity in 2019.

Adele told US Vogue, “I was simply going through the motions and I wasn’t pleased.” “Neither of us made a mistake. We didn’t injure each other or do anything like that. All I wanted was for my son to see me truly love and be loved. It’s quite significant to me.” Adele and Konecki married in 2017, five years after their now-9-year-old son Angelo was born. By April of the following year, the couple had split up, and she had filed for divorce in September of that year. Adele and Konecki’s divorce was finalized earlier this year.

Since then, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer claims she has been on a quest to find her “real happiness.”

“It was no longer the proper fit for me.” I didn’t want to end up like so many of my friends. It wasn’t exactly unpleasant, but I would have been if I hadn’t prioritized myself. “But, no, nothing awful happened or anything like that,” Adele said in an interview with British Vogue.

The singer also revealed that she sought the advice of a therapist in order to deal with her personal troubles. She stated that in the past, she didn’t have a healthy relationship with males.

“Well, my therapist said I needed to sit with my 7-year-old self.” She was left to her own devices. And I needed to go sit with her and truly talk about how I felt as a kid. And there are concerns with my father. “Which I had been trying to avoid,” she explained.

“Not knowing if someone who is supposed to love you loves you and doesn’t prioritize you in any way when you’re a child,” she continued. You accept it and grow accustomed to it. Therefore my entire life’s connection with guys has been: You’re going to hurt me, so I’m going to hurt you. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.