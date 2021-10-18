Adele Net Worth: Inside the ’30’ Singer’s LA Mansions That She “Could Never Afford In London” Adele Net Worth: Inside the ’30’ Singer’s LA Mansions That She “Could Never Afford In London”

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, better known as Adele, is currently worth hundreds of millions of dollars, but even she has some things she considers to be too expensive.

Adele, 33, stated in an interview with Giles Hattersley for British Vogue’s November 2021 issue that she moved from London to Los Angeles with her ex-husband Simon Konecki and son 9-year-old Angelo years ago owing to the excessively expensive real estate.

“In London, I could never afford the kind of home I have in Los Angeles. At any time, “According to the London-born singer-songwriter, who is reported to be worth $190 million,

Adele currently has three residences in Beverly Hills, all on the same street. The homes are all designed in the style of a British cottage and cost roughly $30 million.

Adele paid $9.5 million for her first house in the Hidden Valley enclave in 2016, according to the New York Post. The mansion’s 6,597 square feet includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool, spa, library, and other features.

She paid $10.65 million for the second estate, which was adjacent to the other two residences, three years later, shortly after her divorce from Konecki.

According to the site, Konecki is thought to be living in the 6,045-square-foot mansion so that he and his son can grow up together. The divorce of the former couple was finalized in March.

In May, the Grammy winner paid $10 million for her third property in the neighborhood, which she purchased from close friend Nicole Richie. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a half-court basketball court, a freeform swimming pool, and a separate spa in the 5,515-square-foot home.

Adele claimed in a Vogue interview that she spent the majority of her time in London “in a car or inside a building,” and that she wished to relocate to a place where she could “breathe fresh air and see the sky.”

When asked about her claim that she can’t afford a home in London, Adele said, “I didn’t look at houses; I looked at houses. Hundreds of millions of pounds are involved. I don’t have nearly enough money. I’d pass out.” The average house price in London, according to The Guardian, was £514,000 ($701,509) in November 2020, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics. According to the Los Angeles Times, which cited data provider DQNews, this was less than the median property price in Los Angeles County, which was $775,000 in May.

Adele’s extensive real estate portfolio includes houses in Malibu, California, and London, in addition to her Beverly Hills homes.

Adele’s principal property was worth $11 million when she moved to Los Angeles. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.