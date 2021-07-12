Adele flaunts her diminishing body as she cheers on England.

Adele surprised her fans by wearing an England jersey and flaunting her diminishing figure.

On Sunday night, the mother-of-one showed her support for England as they faced Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Despite taking an early lead, Italy finally equalized, forcing the game to a tense penalty shootout, which the three lions sadly lost.

Despite England’s setback, Adele continued to support the team, posting a message of support with her Instagram photo.

Adele grinned in her yard, her beautiful blonde hair cascading down her back, wearing a red England jersey.

She also donned skintight leggings and ended her appearance with a red and white England flag painted on her nails.

Adele said in the caption, “You did us so proud!” You took our game home with you, and you brought us all together.”

And Adele’s fans were eager to express their support for England and Adele in the comments section beneath the article.

