Adele Announces ’30’ As Her First Album In Six Years.

Adele announced on Wednesday that her first album in six years, titled “30,” will be released.

The album will be published on November 19, and it will be the third in a series of albums that have been called after her age at the time they were recorded. Her previous albums, “21” and “25,” both charted in the top 50 best-selling albums, were both successful.

The singer writes in an Instagram post that she started the album three years ago but has been caught up in “turmoil,” which has caused the release to be postponed.

She wrote about the circumstances and the reason for the delay in the post.

“Yet there I was, consciously – even intentionally – plunging into a quagmire of chaos and inner torment!” Along the road, I’ve discovered some shocking personal realities about myself. I’ve dropped a lot of layers while simultaneously adding new ones. I’ve discovered some genuinely beneficial and healthy mentalities to lead with, and I now feel like I’ve regained my sense of self. I’d even go so far as to say I’ve never felt more at ease in my life. “As a result, I’m now ready to release this album,” Adele wrote.

Adele will release “Easy on Me,” a single from the album, on Friday.

Adele is most recognized for her chart-topping singles “Rolling in the Deep” and “Hello,” as well as her albums’ success. Despite the fact that the singer’s album has taken a long time to arrive, fans are expecting it to be “full of emotion.” All Adele album covers, according to Adele (@adele).

