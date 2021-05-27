Addison Rae explains why she changed the color of her pink Tesla to navy blue.

Addison Rae Easterling is one of TikTok’s most well-known stars. In 2019, her dance videos went viral, and she became renowned. Easterling is now attempting to make a name for herself as a singer and actor.

Easterling’s automobile is one aspect of her life that receives a lot of attention. She is the proud owner of a pink Tesla Model X. Easterling, on the other hand, changed the color of her car to navy blue, and she recently explained why.

Addison Rae’s father surprised her with a pink Tesla X.

Monty Lopez, Easterling’s father, was the one who wrapped it in pink for her. For the project, he collaborated with RDB LA, an auto shop in Los Angeles. Lopez is a friend of the shop, according to RDB LA, and he wanted to surprise his daughter with the pink color.

RDB LA utilized the color “satin bubblegum pink.” Easterling wanted the color of the automobile to match the pink cowboy hat she was wearing in some videos and images, according to Lopez, who starred in the video with RDB LA.

Why did Addison Rae alter the color of her automobile to navy blue?

Easterling has been spotted driving her Tesla around Los Angeles on numerous occasions during the last few months. She was even seen being pulled over and given a penalty while driving the car earlier this year.

Fans may, however, have a harder time seeing Easterling these days. The TikTok celebrity recently changed the color of her car from pink to navy blue.

In a new interview with Vogue, she said, “It was attracting a lot of attention.” “Which I enjoy because I enjoy being able to meet and greet people for free.”

"But then there are those moments when you want to be…," she said.