Addison Rae Apologizes To Co-Star Tanner Buchanan For This Scene On ‘He’s All That.’

Tanner Buchanan, Addison Rae’s “He’s All That” co-star, is “sorry” for one difficult sequence they filmed together for their Netflix rom-com.

Rae, 20, and Buchanan, 22, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about their film “He’s All That,” a gender-flipped remake of 1999’s “She’s All That,” which featured Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook.

One of the questions they answered was regarding the scene in which Buchanan had to “get soaking wet” while wearing a suit, which both stars thought was the most embarrassing or difficult to film.

Rae apologized to Buchanan for “messing up” on several occasions during the filming of that sequence.

“I kept messing up, and it made me feel so bad,” the TikTok star explained. “Do you recall how I apologized to you after that? Please accept my heartfelt apologies! “‘I’m very sorry,’ I said.”

“It was actually pretty cold that night in California,” Buchanan recounted.

“We shot from 12 a.m. until 6 a.m.,” says the director. It was in the 40s to 45s Fahrenheit outside,” he noted. “[I was] drenched, despite the fact that you can’t see it. Every 30 minutes, I had to shower and then walk outdoors to continue working on the scene. That was the most difficult, and it wasn’t the most enjoyable.”

Before they shared a chuckle, Rae communicated her regret to Buchanan once more.

Rae was also asked about her competitive dance background, as well as her favorite routine and song, by Buchanan. One of her earliest competitive dance performances, set to “My Boyfriend’s Back,” which she performed when she was eight years old, was her favorite, according to the social media star.

The two co-stars also discussed the persons who provided them with life-changing advice. Buchanan didn’t say who it was, but he indicated that it was an actor, and he said he was going to send them an email because that’s how he works. Meanwhile, Rae revealed that she chose Sean Bankhead because she admires his choreography.

Rae said she wants to do a “Coyote Ugly burlesque-type movie” or something similar to the cult classic horror-comedy “Jennifer’s Body” in the future while discussing ideas they want to do next.

“I did pilates with her not long ago, and she was so cool,” the TikToker said of “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie, adding, “I did pilates with her not long ago, and she was so amazing.”

Buchanan quipped, “That’s good, you don’t want to work with me again,” to which Rae replied, “OK, Tanner is.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.