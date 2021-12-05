Adama Traore would ‘jump at the chance’ to join Liverpool as a £20 million wildcard.

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has informed Liverpool that rumored transfer target Adama Traore would not turn down the chance to join the club if a proposal was made.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers winger is thought to have been on Anfield officials’ radar for several years, but they have so far focused on other targets.

With Traore’s capacity to offer something different to what Jurgen Klopp already has, Liverpool is once again a likely destination.

While his goal contribution has been generally dismal during his time at Molineux, it is apparent that the former Barcelona starlet’s direct play and lightning speed would provide a fresh dimension to the Reds’ assault.

Phillips feels that if Klopp and Liverpool wanted to bring Traore to Merseyside, a deal would be done because the player would not pass down the opportunity.

Phillips told Football Insider, “I think that transaction will materialize.”

“Traore would be ecstatic to join Liverpool.” You don’t pass up an opportunity like that, even if it means sitting on the bench for a while. Traore has been with Wolves for quite some time.

“From Liverpool’s perspective, £20 million is a fair price for a player who can cause teams problems from the bench.” He is, however, what he is, and he may frustrate the hell out of you.

“However, I believe he’d be a good addition as an impact player.” “I think it’s a fantastic bargain all around at £20 million.” Traore faced Klopp’s side on Saturday evening and caused problems for the Liverpool defense throughout.

Klopp has shown his love for the 25-year-old on numerous occasions, and his skill was on full display as the Reds won 1-0 due to Divock Origi’s late strike.

“They defended deep with a lot of players and went for counter attacks, which is incredibly difficult because no one is as quick as [Adama] Traore,” Klopp stated after the game on BBC Sport.

“[Traore] is impossible to play in.”

