Adam Peaty of Strictly Come Dancing speaks out about the ‘fix’ allegations.

Adam Peaty has spoken out about his mother’s Strictly Come Dancing “fix” allegations.

The 26-year-old swimmer and his partner Katya Jones became the most recent couple to be eliminated from the renowned dance competition.

Caroline, Adam’s mother, was furious that her son had left the show and attacked the news on Twitter.

“Total fix,” she remarked, “and I’m not buying the public vote.”

During an interview on today’s BBC Breakfast, Adam addressed his mother’s claims.

He told Charlie Stayt, the host,: “I agree with you; mothers will always support their children. She insisted on seeing me every Saturday night – bless her, you know how mothers are.

Adam said, ” “She loves me to bits, and I love her to bits. I believe she only wanted to see me execute a paso (double), and that was it…

“If anyone can lose well, it’s me, and everyone else in that tournament is fantastic, and I’m glad I’m not there because I don’t deserve to be there.

“Some of the dancers are just… my jaw is dropping, and I always get behind everyone on the show, and so, you know what, that’s fantastic, because normally I’m on my own and go, ‘You’re not beating me today,’ but this is different…”

Naga Munchetty, who co-hosted the morning breakfast show, asked the Olympian if he had spoken to his mother.

He stated, ” “Yeah, but, you know, it is what it is, isn’t it? I don’t want to censor anyone… she has her ideas, and I have mine. My most important thought is that I had a fantastic time, and everyone on that show deserved to be there.” On this season of Strictly, Adam and Katya made headlines after a sensual Argentine tango set to Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night finished with the couple posing with their faces barely inches apart.

“It was the feel, the persona, and I got so into the character and it was wonderful, I really felt at,” Peaty said of the routine afterward on spin-off show It Takes Two.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”