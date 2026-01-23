Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay Share Honeymoon Photos Amid Family Rift

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, 31, and his wife, Holly Ramsay, 26, have given their followers a glimpse into their romantic honeymoon in Mauritius, despite ongoing family tensions that have made headlines. The newlyweds shared a series of joyful snapshots from their tropical getaway, showing the couple basking in the sun—quite the contrast to the chilly British winter.

Among the images, one shows the couple cuddling by the pool with a caption from Adam reading, “Honeymoon so far featuring palm trees!” The couple’s fans were quick to comment, with one expressing, “Our fav! ! ! Xx” and another writing, “Looks amazing, hope you’re having the best time!”

Family Drama Overshadows Wedding

However, the couple’s wedding and honeymoon celebrations have been overshadowed by a public family rift. Adam’s mother, Caroline, was notably absent from the ceremony at Bath Abbey, alongside other relatives. The tension reportedly began when Caroline’s choice of outfit for the wedding was rejected by the bride and groom, leading to a fallout. Before the ceremony, Caroline shared a cryptic post on social media, which read, “Just a little reminder that you don’t have to make resolutions, or huge decisions, or big proclamations. You can just set some sweet intentions and take each day as it comes.” The emotional message hinted at deeper familial rifts. Adam is also estranged from his two brothers, one of whom, James, was initially slated to be a groomsman but was removed from the guest list following a reported conflict with Adam.

Despite the family discord, Holly’s father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, remained supportive, sharing emotional tributes and videos from the wedding. Holly recently posted a poignant clip capturing the moment her father first saw her in her bridal gown, a moment that visibly moved Gordon, as he was seen wiping away tears.

The couple’s honeymoon posts continue to draw support from their followers, but the behind-the-scenes family drama remains a significant part of their wedding story.