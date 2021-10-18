Adam Peary and Katya Jones’ ‘kiss rumour’ has angered a Strictly star.

“A performance was executed,” Judi Love said of her Strictly Come Dancing co-star Adam Peaty and his professional partner Katya Jones.

On Saturday’s live show, the Olympic swimmer and the dancer danced a passionate Argentine tango to Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night, with the duo posing with their faces barely inches apart.

“Do you know what I think people need to understand?” Judi responded when asked about the “moment” between the two by Coleen Nolan during an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women.

When you’re a dancer, you’re a performer, an actress, an actor, a dancer, and everything else at the same time.

“And, in the end, no one realizes you have to strike a stance.”

“So they’re incredible, incredible dancers, incredible performance, and that’s exactly what I saw – a performance that was accomplished and held in that posture for the camera and the audience.”

“My favorite dance so far,” Adam said after the concert, in response to fans who speculated that the two were on the verge of kissing.

“Thank you to everyone who has expressed their support! It was fantastic.

“Everyone who wants to see what they desire should know that their words have real-world repercussions.

“I will not be swayed or depressed by your rumors. “Protect your vitality.” Adam’s girlfriend Eiri Munro, with whom he has a son, has also made fun of the situation, posting a video on TikTok in which she crys comedically about the situation.

“I believe the most important thing is that people at home, and the relationships they’re in, and the performance – what they’re doing is entertainment,” Judi continued.

“And for individuals to understand that their words have an impact on others.”