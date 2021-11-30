Adam McKay, director of ‘Don’t Look Up,’ explains why Will Ferrell and he ended their 25-year friendship.

Director Adam McKay discussed his decades-long friendship with actor Will Ferrell and how it ended.

“I’ve learned a few things. It’s always difficult to deal with negative emotions “On Monday, McKay told Vanity Fair. The 53-year-old director goes on to explain why he chose another actor to play Jerry Buss, the former owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, in an untitled HBO series.

Ferrell was not the perfect fit for the part, according to McKay.

The director told the site, “The reality is, the way the show was always going to be done, it’s hyperrealistic.” “And Ferrell simply does not resemble Jerry Buss, and he does not exude the Jerry Buss aura.” Furthermore, the director stated that while other individuals engaged with the production believe Ferrel is a genius, they do not believe he is capable of playing this character. “It was a difficult conversation,” he added.

Without notifying Ferrell, McKay cast actor John C. Reilly in the part, which Ferrell planned to portray as a die-hard Lakers fan.

“I didn’t want to upset his feelings, so I didn’t say anything. I wanted to be respectful, so I did “Added he. “I should have contacted [Ferrell], but I failed to do so. Of course, Reilly did, since he’s a stand-up comedian.” McKay also stated that he attempted to reconnect with the actor via email but received no response. When they were dividing their company, he remembered chatting to the actor for the last time.

McKay recounted, “I said, ‘Well, I mean, we’re dividing up the corporation.'” “And he basically said, “Yeah, we are,” and then added, “Have a happy life.” ‘F—k, Ferrell’s never going to talk to me again,’ I think. As a result, it did not end well.” He could have handled the matter better and saved their 25-year friendship, according to the director.

McKay admitted, “I f—ked up on how I handled that.” “I should have just followed the instructions to the letter. ‘We’ll let this blow over,’ I thought to myself. We’ll sit down six months to a year later, laugh about it, and say, ‘It’s just business nonsense, who gives an s—t?’ We collaborated for 25 years. ‘Are we really going to ignore this?'” McKay and Ferrell co-founded Gary Sanchez Productions in 2006 and established the website “Funny or Die” in 2007.

However, the couple announced their separation after years of collaboration on different projects, including the film "Step Brothers."