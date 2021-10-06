Adam Levine Shows Off New Butterfly Tattoo and Debuts Blue Hair [Photo].

This week, Adam Levine was pictured with a drastic hairstyle.

In photographs obtained by People, the Maroon 5 frontman flaunted brilliant blue hair while strolling across California on Monday, dressed simply in white shorts and matching running shoes.

Levine has added a new tattoo to his collection, in addition to his new hair color.

The musician shared a snapshot of his new tattoo on Instagram on Monday, which showed a butterfly landing on a spiderweb. The pattern was tattooed exactly above his “Family” tattoo in the center of his neck.

“Had to,” Levine commented with photos of his new tattoo on Instagram.

“Wise man once said… ‘when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…’ his name was @nathan kostechko,” he captioned a photo of the tattoo on his main page.

Vanessa Bryant replied to his tweet with the words “Love” and a butterfly emoji. Her late spouse, Kobe Bryant, has a butterfly crown tattoo over her name on his arm.

“I can’t believe you didn’t text me first, but I f—in’ adore it!!” Blackbear, a vocalist, penned a song.

“Only the best!!!” says the narrator. AJ Rompza added his two cents. Sasha Masiuk, a tattoo artist, wrote, “Super cool!”

Nathan Kostechko, the artist behind Levine’s Immaculate Heart tattoo on the side of his neck, shared a snapshot of the singer on his Instagram account. The photo showed off the new ink as well as the singer’s blue hairstyle.

“@adamlevine really went for it on this one,” Kostechko wrote in the caption.

One fan said, “Super cool one Nathan,” in response to the artist’s recent piece.

“I almost hate that somebody so famous has such good tattoos,” another joked.

Levine has a passion for tattoos. He has over two full sleeves on his arms and more than a dozen other designs inked across his body, including tattoos of an eagle, a flower and necklace, tiger, shark and dove.

In August, the singer had a tattoo artist, Bill Canales, create a complex Japanese-inspired artwork on his right leg. On Instagram, Levine posted a time-lapse video of the full 13-hour process.

When Levine was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2013, he talked about his tattoos on the cover. He shared that he got his first ink, a dove, when he was 21, just days after 9/11. He felt compelled to “speak something with this peaceful item on my body,” he said.

