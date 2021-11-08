Adam Barlow’s hair makeover on Coronation Street was unexpected.

Adam Barlow, who is played by actor Sam Robertson on Coronation Street, has radically changed his haircut.

The solicitor on the corner usually has his hair slicked back and is of average length.

Fans were not amused when he shaved his hair for a sleeker, shorter look on tonight’s show.

Coronation Street is a British soap opera that airs on Fans are concerned about Jude Riordan’s character Sam Blakeman. As one commenter put it: “Adam’s hair needs to grow back. He has an uncanny resemblance to Nick Knowles #corrie #coronationstreet” “Adam bestie, where is your lovely hair #corrie,” Amelia said. “What happened to Adam’s hair! #Corrie,” Dion said. In tonight’s episode, Nick and Leanne attempted to persuade Sam to speak in the days leading up to his mother’s burial.

The bereaved adolescent remained deafeningly silent, dressed entirely in black.

“Stay close to him today, he’s really going to need you love,” Deidre murmured to Nick as tiny Sam clasped Nick’s hand without saying anything.

The show also revealed that Corey had pleaded guilty to killing Nina’s lover, Seb, but that he was still awaiting sentencing for his crimes.

Abi was enraged when she learned that Corey might get a less sentence than she had anticipated, and her joy quickly turned to rage as she walked out.

Kevin, Kelly’s new husband, is concerned when she doesn’t return to work, believing it is due to Kelly’s hearing loss.

Kelly was in court after being wrongfully charged with the murder of Seb Franklin.

Kelly’s murder conviction was invalidated by the judge, who declared that she would be free to depart when Seb confessed to the crime.