Adam and Katya’s exchange before the ‘almost kiss’ on Strictly Come Dancing.

The concealed microphones on Strictly Come Dancing have revealed what Adam Peaty and Katya Jones said during their dance last week.

On the most recent episode of the iconic BBC show, the Olympic swimmer and dancer performed a sizzling Argentine tango to Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night.

The two completed their emotional routine by staring into each other’s eyes, prompting Twitter fans to believe that they were ready to kiss.

“Did Adam just go to kiss Katya and then remember they’re on TV?!?” read one widely shared tweet.”

Each week, Strictly Come Dancing releases the audio from the routines, revealing what the two were actually saying to each other on the dancefloor.

Katya can be heard instructing Adam through the choreography during the heated dance.

As they performed their exhilarating Argentine tango, the 32-year-old could be heard telling the Olympian to “go, attack,” “push,” and “relax.”

Adam Peaty is currently seeing Eiri Munro, and he called out anyone who spreads rumors, warning that their “words have real life implications.”

He wrote on Twitter: “Everyone who wants to see what they want should know that their words have real-world effects. Your rumor will not overwhelm or depress me.

“Keep your energy safe.”

Adam and Eiri have a one-year-old son together, and his girlfriend responded with a witty retort to the rumor.

“Watching your partner almost kiss another lady on live TV,” Eiri captioned a video on TIkTok.

“Finding out 10 million other people also watched it live, while pretending to sob again,” she joked in the self-filmed tape.

Over the years, the BBC dancing competition has gained a reputation for breaking up couples, while other celebrities who have competed have fallen in love with their dance partners in what has been known as ‘The Strictly curse.’