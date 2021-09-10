Actress Kathryn Prescott of “Reigns” was critically injured after being struck by a cement mixer.

After being struck by a cement mixer, actress Kathryn Prescott is in the intensive care unit (ICU). Megan Prescott, her twin sister, announced the news on Instagram on Thursday.

Megan wrote in her message that her sister was struck by a truck while crossing a New York City roadway on Wednesday.

The actress from “24: Legacy” was seriously hurt yet survived the event.

Megan stated, “Kathryn’s injuries include a shattered pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot, and her left hand after struggling through complex surgery.” “She was on the verge of becoming paralyzed. The doctors are optimistic that she will recover completely, but this will only be possible if she receives the proper treatment right now,” she continued.

Megan went on to say that Kathryn is a single woman living in New York City with no family to support her. She stated that she hoped to fly to the United States to care for her, but the United States Embassy denied her request on September 9. This prompted her to seek assistance in appealing the verdict.

She explained, “I need help travelling to New York to support her recuperation.” “I’ll have to assist her until she can walk again.” I need to be there to assist her with everything because she will be able to accomplish very little on her own. She’ll be in rehab for a long time and will require 24-hour care once she’s released,” she continued.

Megan also claimed she didn’t know what to do because she knows she needs to get to Kathryn and help her, but she doesn’t know how.

“I understand there is a lot going on in the world right now, but I am heartbroken that I won’t be able to be with my twin sister during this terrible moment in her life when she so urgently needs me—I don’t want her to go through this alone,” she said.

In the comments area, her article received outpourings of concern, including one from Kathryn’s “Dude” co-star Alexandra Shipp. “This is a disaster! I’m sending you folks my best wishes. She wrote, “I’m going to figure out how to help!”