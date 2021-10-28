Actor from ‘Parks and Recreation’ Arrested for Vandalizing George Floyd Statue [Video].

Police say they arrested a 37-year-old actor on Monday for vandalizing a George Floyd statue in a New York City park earlier this month.

Micah Beals, also known by his stage name Micah Femia, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief by the Hate Crimes Division of the New York City Police Department on Sunday.

According to authorities, the Manhattan-based actor, who has appeared in the television shows “Parks and Recreation” and “CSI: NY,” was seen by security cameras on the morning of Oct. 3 throwing silver paint over the face and base of the statue in Union Square Park.

Beals’ destruction of Floyd’s statue, which was vandalized by a Minnesota police officer in 2020, was described by New York Governor Kathy Hochul as a “act of cowardice and hate” that was “reprehensible.” Floyd was slain by a Minnesota police officer in 2020.

According to Confront Art co-founder Lindsay Eshelman, the wood and bronze figure was defaced 48 hours after it was erected in the park.

According to the site, a group of four people destroyed the 6-foot bust, which Eshelman’s crew is responsible for, after it was premiered in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Juneteenth.

Floyd’s statue is part of the “SEEINJUSTICE” exhibition, which also features statues of civil rights activist John Lewis and officer-involved shooting victim Breonna Taylor.

The three installations were all set to run from October 1 until October 30.

According to Confront Art co-founder Andrew Cohen, a group of volunteers on the spot helped clean Floyd’s statue shortly after it had been destroyed.

“They went to the hardware store and purchased supplies with their own money. This is motivating community cooperation and support “Cohen was reported to have said.

According to CNN, the cost of temporarily restoring the bust was roughly $2,000, and the cost of entirely restoring it will be around $20,000, according to a criminal complaint.

According to a spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Beals was arraigned just after midnight Tuesday and freed on his own recognizance.

The case is currently under investigation.

According to The Hill, Beals was previously jailed in Washington, D.C., using his stage name for breaching curfew during the Jan. 6 Capitol rioting.