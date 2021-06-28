According to TV vet Luke Gamble, there are five blunders new puppy owners should avoid.

During the outbreak, many individuals purchased puppies. It’s simple to understand why: they’re excellent company, provide us with a sense of purpose, and we’ve had a lot more time on our hands to care for one.

It’s natural to be overjoyed at the prospect of a new furry family member, but it’s crucial to remember that puppies require special attention. It’s like to having a child…

They necessitate a great deal of attention, education, and research, and veterinarian Luke Gamble, star of TV’s Vet Adventures, is presently collaborating with Elanco Animal Health to promote awareness of the fatal parasite lungworm, which many of us are unaware of. “There are so many dog owners who are completely uninformed of the dangers,” he says.

“The most important thing to remember is that over-the-counter treatments will not prevent dogs from lungworm, therefore owners should consult their veterinarian to ensure their dog is always protected.”

Here are five things that prospective dog owners should avoid, according to Gamble…

Putting off a trip to the veterinarian

“One of the first things you should do with your new dog is take him to the vet. Your veterinarian will be able to answer any questions you may have and get your puppy vaccinated so they may go outside and explore.

“It’s also crucial to make sure your puppy’s microchip is functioning properly; this will aid in the event that your dog goes missing, and it’s now a legal requirement for all dogs by the age of eight weeks.

“Your veterinarian can also advise you on the best parasite prevention for your puppy. Did you know that pups are frequently treated for roundworms within their first few weeks of life? Your veterinarian will be able to offer a parasite preventative that will protect them from all of the parasites they will come across as they begin to explore the world.”

Lungworm protection is not available.

“I recently found out that over a million estimated dogs bought during the Covid-19 pandemic may be unprotected against a parasite known as lungworm. As an example. (This is a brief piece.)