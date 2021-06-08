According to the professionals, there are 13 old-fashioned cleaning tricks that actually work.

We now have the best chemical cleansers research has to offer to virtually wipe out dust, grime, and bacteria in our homes, thanks to modern science. Is this, however, to say that the old-fashioned cleaning tips our grandmothers used to swear by are now obsolete?

Many of today’s most well-known cleaning professionals and influencers say nay.

“When it comes to cleaning, we’re truly spoiled these days,” says TV’s Queen of Clean Lynsey Crombie (@lynsey queenofclean). “When we go to the grocery, we have so many options, but it hasn’t always been like this. I enjoy experimenting with traditional methods, and I’ve discovered that cleaning with lemons, bicarbonate of soda, and white vinegar is equally as effective as certain store-bought goods. Our kitchen cabinets are stocked with goods that can help us clean our homes.”

Nicola Lewis, who operates the professional cleaning and decluttering agency This Girl Can Organise (instagram.com/thisgirlcanorganise), emphasizes: “I prefer to employ old-fashioned cleaning methods — they were shown to me by my mother and grandmother.” They’re easy to create, the majority of the ingredients can be found in your pantry, they’re chemical-free, and, most importantly, they’re safe for our families and the environment.”

Crombie, Lewis, and Suzanne Waring, owner of The Helping Hands Group (thehelpinghandsgroup.co.uk), offer their favorite old-fashioned, natural cleaning tips…

For clean walls, use stale bread.

Stale bread may be used to clean wallpaper, according to Crombie, author of The Easy Life: Quick methods to clean and maintain your house all year round (Welbeck, £14.99). She continues, “A downwards motion will pull off any dust and attach to the bread.”

Tea can be used on mirrors.

Crombie claims that black tea was once used to clean mirrors. She explains, “The tannic acid does the work and provides a wonderful sheen.”

Lime and salt are used to remove oil.

Crombie points out that a mixture of salt and lime was once used to remove difficult-to-remove grease marks. “Salt acts as an abrasive for filth and filth, while lime breaks down odors,” she continues.

Furniture polish made from natural ingredients

