According to the book, Queen Elizabeth chose the monarchy above her grandson Prince Harry.

According to a new book, when it came to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the firm, Queen Elizabeth II placed the monarchy first.

Royal biographer Matthew Dennison explored the 95-year-old monarch’s reaction to her grandson and his wife’s decision to step down as working members of the royal family in January 2020 in his book “The Queen,” which will be released next month. In an excerpt acquired by Us Weekly, he wrote, “Elizabeth felt upset and disappointed.”

According to the royal expert, Queen Elizabeth decided quickly that, as a result of the couple’s decision, Prince Harry and Markle would no longer be entitled to use their “royal highness” titles.

“‘It is my entire family’s desire that today’s arrangement allows them to begin constructing a happy and peaceful new life,’ Elizabeth said in an official statement. “Elizabeth had never been a sentimental woman; she had behaved in the only manner she understood,” the British writer observed, adding, “It was an attempt to retake control in the interests of damage limitation, and a decisive but grim opening to a new decade.”

“As she had continuously respected her father’s idea that ‘the highest of distinctions is the service of others,’ she had placed the monarchy first, maintaining its mission of service and responsibility that could never, she was certain, be a part-time calling,” he continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Montecito, California, with their son Archie after declaring their choice to leave royal duties. Lilibet, their daughter, was born in June.

The couple formally stepped down at the end of March 2020, kicking off a 12-month trial period in case they wanted to resume their royal duties. Markle and Prince Harry confirmed in February that their separation would be permanent.

They were deprived of their honorary military postings and royal patronages, with Queen Elizabeth stating in a statement that “it is not feasible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service while stepping away from the work of the royal family.”

In a statement posted shortly after Buckingham Palace’s announcement, the Sussexes appeared to retaliate, saying that “service is global.”

In a statement posted shortly after Buckingham Palace's announcement, the Sussexes appeared to retaliate, saying that "service is global."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain devoted to their duty and service to the United Kingdom and the world, as seen by their work over the past year, and have pledged their continuous support.