According to the author, Prince Charles and William told Harry that he was ‘overreacting’ to an alleged skin color remark.

According to a royal biographer, Prince Harry confronted his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William over a remark about his unborn child’s racial color.

“Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan,” by author Christopher Andersen, was just featured in Us Weekly. During a private conversation with his wife, Duchess Camilla, Prince Charles purportedly addressed the likely “complexion” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future children, according to a “well-placed source” in his book.

Markle and Prince Harry previously claimed that a member of his family expressed concern about the skin color of their unborn child, prompting charges of racism directed at the British royal family.

Andersen said that he was able to “track” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s disclosure to an alleged comment made by Prince Charles to Duchess Camilla on November 27, 2017, the day Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement was formally announced.

“And what [Charles] did was casually turn to her and say, ‘I wonder what their children will look like, hair color, eye color, complexion,” the author told the publication.

Andersen claimed that the Prince of Wales did this “fondly,” but that by the time Prince Harry learned about it, it had been turned into something toxic.

“The trouble is that it was misinterpreted, contorted over time by the bureaucrats and the palace — the individuals [Princess] Diana used to refer to as the guys in gray — and they weaponized it and made it into something very terrible by the time it reached Harry’s ear,” the author continued.

Prince Harry, 37, apparently approached his father, 73, and brother, 39, about the alleged insult, but they allegedly told him he was “oversensitive” and “overreacting,” according to Andersen.

According to the author, Prince Charles and Prince William’s reported response aggravated an already “difficult issue.”

The charges have subsequently been refuted by Prince Charles, who told Us Weekly in a statement, “This is fabrication and not worth further comment.”

According to royal analyst Omid Scobie, he has reportedly sought legal advice.

In response, Andersen expressed his hope that the royal family would “read what the book actually says,” insisting that the denial was the “true fiction.”

“The palace does this all the time.” The author told Us Weekly, “There’s a knee-jerk reaction to say, ‘None of it’s true.'” “Clearly, they haven’t read the contract in this case.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.