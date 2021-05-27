According to some fans of ‘The Originals,’ Elijah and Hayley appeared to be ‘forced’ together.

The CW premiered The Originals in 2013. It was the first spin-off from The Vampire Diaries, a popular supernatural fantasy drama.

Legacies, The Vampire Diaries: A Darker Truth, and The Originals: The Awakening are some of the other companion shows set in the same vampire realm. Despite its popularity, The Originals’ fifth and final season ended in 2018, and the show was not renewed.

Fans today are questioning how natural and authentic some of the supernatural soap’s major connections feel in retrospect, particularly the emotional connection between lead vampire Elijah and werewolf-turned-hybrid-vampire Hayley.

‘The Originals’ was a five-season drama that aired on AMC.

What Has Happened to the Cast of ‘The Originals’?

There are five original vampires in The Vampire Diaries’ mythos, from whom all modern vampires are derived.

A spell performed by their mother, a witch, converted them from humans into vampires in order to protect her children from the menace of werewolves. The Originals is a television series that follows the lives of these original vampire brothers.

Klaus Mikaelson (played by British actor and director Joseph Morgan), Elijah Mikaelson (Daniel Gillies), and Rebekah Mikaelson (played by British actress and filmmaker Rebekah Mikaelson) are the three core vampire siblings featured in the show (Claire Holt).

Audiences follow the Mikaelson twins as they make their way to New Orleans. The show follows the brothers as they fight to reclaim the city from feuding witches and werewolves, all while dealing with the everyday problems of romance, family rivalries, and fatherhood.

The Vampire Diaries spin-off was a ratings hit right away, with TV Line naming it one of the top spin-offs in television history. “The Mikaelsons proved their memorable tenure on TVD was no fluke,” the site continues, “as the richer and more adult spinoff dived into the clan’s traumatic history.” “And there’s enough of family turmoil to mine when you’ve been around for a thousand years.”

In the show’s romantic problems, Elijah and Hayley were a staple pairing.