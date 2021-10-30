According to reports, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had a ‘toxic’ relationship before their split, and Yolanda had ‘issues’ with the singer.

According to a source, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship was not as pleasant and healthy as fans may have assumed.

After nearly six years together, the former One Direction singer, 28, and the supermodel, 26, have called it quits, according to various sites, including People and Entertainment Tonight.

Malik was accused of punching Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, 57, during an argument, prompting the separation.

“It was an extremely toxic relationship,” an unidentified Malik friend told People, implying that the breakup had been a long time coming.

Meanwhile, a family source close to Gigi told the publication that Malik “has a problematic personality,” and that “it’s been difficult for Gigi to live with him at times.”

Gigi and Malik are both “excellent parents,” according to the second insider, and have been co-parenting their 13-month-old daughter Khai. Yolanda, on the other hand, supposedly had “problems” with the singer and believed he should treat Gigi better. According to the source, this caused “conflicts” between Malik and the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Malik issued a message on Twitter on Thursday, addressing the alleged incident between himself and Yolanda, noting that he is usually a quiet person but opted to come out because the situation had been “‘leaked’ to the press.” Shortly later, TMZ reported that he had “struck” Yolanda.

According to court documents acquired by People, Malik was charged with four counts of harassment after an incident on Sept. 29 in which he allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental agony and physical harm.” The singer pled no contest to various allegations of harassment against both Gigi and Yolanda, according to court documents.

Malik has categorically stated that he did not “strike” Yolanda.

According to a source close to Malik, the pop artist has stated that he never beat Yolanda and that the feud between them began when Gigi’s mother showed up uninvited while the model was out on business and Malik was caring for Khai.

Despite their split, a source close to Malik informed the magazine that Gigi and the singer are “not fighting” and are instead focused on their child.

“”They are actively and cordially striving to discover the best method to co-parent today,” the insider claimed, adding, “Zayn is a fantastic dad, and Gigi has said so.” Yolanda is interjecting herself into a scenario in which she has no part.” When asked for comment, Malik and Yolanda’s representatives did not immediately react.

Gigi has lately spoken up about the feud. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.