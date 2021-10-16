According to reports, the executive producer of ‘The View’ has prohibited staff from speaking with Meghan McCain.

According to a rumor, Meghan McCain’s former employer on “The View” had a dramatic reaction to her new jobs.

McCain, 36, is preparing to release an audiobook memoir titled “Bad Republican” and has also landed a new job as a columnist at The Daily Mail after leaving the ABC talk show in August.

However, after learning of her new jobs, “The View” executive producer Brian Teta allegedly tried to prevent former coworkers from speaking with her, according to Page Six. Teta allegedly wants to prevent McCain from receiving information on “The View” that she may potentially pass on to the British tabloid, according to the site.

“Brian has gone insane. I’m curious as to what he thinks this is. “A cult, where everyone is obligated to listen to what he has to say?” enquired an unnamed “The View” participant “The publication received information from a source. “We report directly to the news division. We’re warned not to speak with anyone on the outside who holds opposing political beliefs… or who used to work with us.” Many of the staffers are “still in communication” with McCain, according to the insider.

“The View” has refuted the allegations, saying in a statement to Page Six that “no one has been prevented from talking to Meghan.”

“Our emphasis is on the exciting season ahead, and we wish Meghan the best in her new chapter,” the representative continued.

McCain is still in touch with folks from the program, according to a second source, and continues to use Fran Taylor, the show’s stylist.

“Cindy McCain, her mother, was a guest co-host on the show lately. This is completely false “The allegations against Teta, according to a second source. “It was a wonderful response, and Meghan is being thought of warmly. She and Brian also parted on friendly terms.” McCain stepped down as co-host of “The View” in August after four seasons. Another insider informed Page Six that her future memoir will “detail the moment she chose to leave and everything that led up to it.”

McCain had been unhappy at “The View” for some time before she announced her departure from the ABC daytime talk show in July.

McCain said it was not a “easy decision” to leave the Senate, but she mentioned her life in Washington, D.C., with husband Ben Domenech as a motivation for her decision.

However, an alleged insider told Page Six at the time that McCain no longer wanted to be president. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.