According to reports, Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ lyrics imply that Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift split due to an age gap.

Taylor Swift has released a new version of her fan-favorite song “All Too Well” with additional lyrics that appear to expose the true reason she and her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal split up.

According to Page Six, the 31-year-old singer’s new lyrics in the 10-minute version of the single, which dropped Friday on her rerecorded “Red” album, her nine-year age gap with the 40-year-old “Nightcrawler” actor played a big role in their 11-year breakup.

Swift sings in her rerecorded version of “All Too Well,” “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been great / And that made me want to die.”

Fans have theorized for years that “All Too Well” is about Gyllenhaal, although Swift has never confirmed this.

Swift and Gyllenhaal dated for three months in 2010 before breaking up shortly before Swift’s 21st birthday, which was also highlighted in the song.

She sings, “You, who charmed my father with self-effacing remarks / Sipping coffee like you were on a late-night show / But then he watched me watch the front door all night, begging you to arrive / And he remarked, ‘It’s meant to be enjoyable turning 21,”

Swift and Gyllenhaal first fueled romance speculations in October 2010 when they accompanied presenter Emma Stone to “Saturday Night Live.”

Swift arrived on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” shortly after their encounter, dodging queries about her and Gyllenhaal. “When it comes to love, I’m always optimistic,” she stated.

They were seen walking around New York City a month later while seeing his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, for Thanksgiving. In December 2020, the actress from “Crazy Heart” claimed it was “amazing” to have Swift around for dinner.

Their whirlwind relationship, however, was short-lived, and they called it quits before January 2011, according to Us Weekly.

“Jake basically told her that it wasn’t going to work out.” Taylor is in a lot of pain and dissatisfaction. At the time, an unnamed insider informed the newspaper that she felt “very burned” by him.

Swift released her album “Red” two years after their breakup, which includes the big tracks “All Too Well” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

Swift fans quickly began looking for clues in her songs’ lyrics, speculating that there were references to her short-lived romance with Gyllenhaal.

The original 2012 version of “All Too Well” featured lyrics about a road trip to upstate New York and the loss of a scarf.

“I forgot about my scarf at your sister’s house.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.