According to reports, ‘Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown could be the next to leave husband Kody after Christine.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown, stars of “Sister Wives,” have a rocky relationship following his divorce from Christine Brown.

Christine addressed the separation rumors on Tuesday, ahead of the start of Season 16 of “Sister Wives.” She confirmed that she and Kody have decided to end their relationship. According to an unnamed insider who spoke to Us Weekly this week, Meri could be the next sister wife to leave Kody.

“Meri will be the next one to publicly break up with Kody. She’s already made public appearances with other men “Christine’s departure may have prompted Meri to follow suit, according to the source. “Now that Christine is gone, it could be possible to do something without the contract expiring.” Meri, 50, has “grown quite independent” after being married to Kody for nearly 30 years, according to the source. She also spends a lot of time with her kids and follows them around. Meri and Kody have a daughter named Mariah. Meri also has a small business in Utah, which allows her to spend time outside of Arizona.

“She and Kody have never had a relationship – it’s all a ruse,” a source said. “They’re essentially together for the sake of television.” In a prior interview with Us Weekly earlier this year, Kody discussed his tumultuous relationship with Meri. They were in a “really dark place for a very long period,” he claims. “It’s been more about trying to climb out of the hole we’ve made for ourselves…. I’m hoping that some conversation will help things to go better. It’s been a long time and a difficult journey “In regards to his relationship with Meri, he stated.

Meri is Kody’s first wife, and they have been married for the longest time. In a legal sense, Kody and Meri were lawfully married. His spiritual unions with Janelle Brown (1990), Christine (1994), and Robyn (2010) are his other three marriages. Kody, on the other hand, divorced Meri and married Robyn in order to adopt the latter’s children lawfully. As a result, he is currently married to Robyn in a legally binding marriage. Meri and Kody were able to maintain their spiritual bond.

Many people, particularly the viewers of “Sister Spouses,” noticed that Kody had a favorite among his four sister wives. Christine’s decision to leave him, according to one anonymous source, was motivated by his commitment to Robyn during the last five to six years.

Season 16 of “Sister Wives” premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET.