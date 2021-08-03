According to reports, Queen Elizabeth will bestow two of Prince Harry’s former titles on Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge is due to take up two of Prince Harry’s patronages when the rugby season begins next winter, so she may be busy.

When Prince Harry stepped down from his royal duties and relocated to California with his bride, Meghan Markle, in 2020, he legally gave up his titles. Queen Elizabeth will award Kate two of the Duke of Sussex’s patronages, the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, according to a Times article published earlier this week. Since 2016, Prince Harry has held both positions, having previously served as vice patron for six years.

In preparation for the Rugby Football League World Cup in October and November, Queen Elizabeth is expected to officially award Kate Prince Harry’s former patronages. She will be pitted against her husband, Prince William, who is the current patron of the Welsh national team and president of the Football Association, as she takes over as the next royal head of English rugby.

Kate has various other sporting responsibilities as a working member of the royal family, in addition to her two new patronages. She is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the Wimbledon tennis event, as well as the Lawn Tennis Association, SportsAid, and the 1851 Trust.

Kate and Prince William are well-known for their innate athleticism, and tennis is one of their favorite pastimes. They also enjoy public rowing, cricket, and sailing against one other. The royal pair also visits Wimbledon tournaments on a regular basis and has previously been seen at the UEFA Euro 2020 soccer championships. Kate also frequently attends rugby matches with Prince William, particularly the Welsh rugby matches that the Duke is required to attend as patron.

Princess Anne will succeed Prince Harry as Captain General of the Royal Marines, according to the Times. She will most likely be the first woman to hold the role. The Palace has not yet responded to the reports.