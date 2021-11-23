According to reports, Princess Charlene ‘almost died’ in South Africa, and the palace is downplaying her health condition.

According to a source, Princess Charlene spent the last six months away from Prince Albert and their children because she couldn’t fly back to Monaco owing to her poor condition at the time.

After months apart, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert reconciled earlier this month. She was stranded in South Africa owing to an ear, nose, and throat ailment that necessitated surgery and prevented her from travelling.

After Prince Albert disclosed in a recent interview that his wife had gone to rehab upon her return to the principality, an unnamed insider commented about the royal’s health. Princess Charlene’s health, according to the source, was in grave danger.

“It’s unjust that she’s being painted as having some sort of mental or emotional problem,” a source told Page Six. “We’re not sure why the palace is downplaying the fact that she was nearly killed in South Africa.” The 43-year-old king, according to the source, suffered a serious ear, nose, and throat infection, which left him with “severe sinus and swallowing complications coming from an earlier surgery.” Because of the procedures, Princess Charlene hasn’t eaten solid food in over six months. She’s also been drinking liquids through a straw, which is why she’s lost over half her body weight, according to the insider. Princess Charlene is “certainly not losing her mind, or suffering from major mental health concerns,” according to the source. “She’s exhausted from six months of surgery and hasn’t been able to eat well as a result,” the person added. “And she yearned for her children and husband when stranded in South Africa due to her inability to return home.” In a July interview with South Africa’s Channel 24, Princess Charlene addressed the problem of her being stuck in South Africa for months. She said that surgery problems prevented her from returning to Monaco. Because her illness prevented her inner pressure from “equalizing,” she was unable to fly above 20,000 feet.

In a recent interview with People, Prince Albert said that his wife is presently receiving treatment “outside of Monaco.”

Her condition was attributed to “a number of causes that are personal in nature.” Princess Charlene was “obviously fatigued, both physically and mentally,” he added. He said, “She was overburdened and couldn’t handle official obligations, life in general, or even family life.”

For "privacy reasons," the princess is said to have chosen a facility outside of the principality.