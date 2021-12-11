According to reports, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children will spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth.

According to Us Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, to Sandringham, the Queen’s house in Norfolk, England, to celebrate Christmas together.

The insider said, “It’ll be a big family affair.” “George, Charlotte, and Louis are overjoyed to be able to meet their great grandmother again.” The children of Prince William and Duchess Kate have “spent hours selecting out their own Christmas gifts for” the Queen, according to the source. Princess Charlotte and Prince George both painted “The Christmas Story” for their great-grandmother in art class at school.

After numerous ups and downs this year, Prince William and Middleton are looking forward to “beginning new” in the New Year, according to the insider.

“We’ll witness a shift in responsibility,” the insider added, “when they take on more charitable work, attend more events, and make appearances.” “They’re even planning a royal tour, and they’re strongly involved with the Platinum Jubilee.” Due of the COVID-19 outbreak, Queen Elizabeth II’s regular festivities at Sandringham Estate and her holiday banquet at Buckingham Palace were also canceled last year.

A representative for Buckingham Palace announced in a statement made in December 2020 that the Queen and her husband Prince Philip elected to spend Christmas “quietly” in Windsor Castle after considering “all the right advice.”

During the COVID-19 outbreak in March of last year, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh began isolating at Windsor.

Prince Philip, who was 99 years old at the time of his death, died in April.

According to Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the royal family for the holidays. The Sussexes would have informed the royal family if they had any plans to go to the United Kingdom, according to an unidentified source.

“There’s a lot that goes into the logistics and organization of the family Christmas,” the source told the site. “Of course, staff knows Harry and Meghan aren’t coming.” “If they were, they would have told their family about it by now.”