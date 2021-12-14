According to reports, Prince Philip compared Meghan Markle and Harry to Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII.

According to a book, Prince Philip thought Prince Harry was following in the footsteps of Edward VIII when he chose his ladylove over the throne.

Prince Philip, like his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, was devoted to his responsibilities. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were more concerned with their family than with their royal duties. The late Duke of Edinburgh apparently compared his sentiments for his wife to Edward VIII’s feelings for Wallis Simpson. Prince Philip is said to have thought that Markle and Simpson, both divorced and Americans, had similar approaches to winning the hearts of their royal husbands.

“For Philip, whose entire existence has been based on a devotion to duty,” Ingrid Seward wrote in her book “Prince Philip Revealed,” “it appeared that his grandson had abdicated his [position]for the sake of his marriage to an American divorcee in much the same way that Edward VIII gave up his crown to marry Wallis Simpson in 1936.”

In People’s special fall edition of “Royal,” biographer Anna Pasternak portrayed Simpson as “a suitable scapegoat [who]took the hook for the abdication.” The same thing happened to Markle once the Duke of Sussex opted to take down from his royal duties alongside her, according to Marie Claire.

In “American Duchess: The Real Wallis Simpson,” Pasternak stated, “[Edward] could not live without her and could not understand that she might not be able to live with the repercussions of his single-mindedness.” “Being forever blamed for deposing a respected, popular king and nearly ruining the British monarchy would prove to be a lifelong annihilating burden that Wallis would be obliged to endure.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year for an interview in which they discussed their choice to depart the royal family. Their departure was due to a “lack of support and understanding,” according to Prince William’s brother. The host inquired if they left the royal family because of the British press or because they did not receive enough support from the company. “Both,” remarked the Duke of Sussex. Prince Harry also stated that he would never betray his grandmother and that his father, Prince Charles, had stopped answering his phone calls. He also claimed that Prince Charles and Prince William were incarcerated there.

