According to reports, Prince Harry and his ‘hurt’ father, Prince Charles, are back on speaking terms.

According to a report, Prince Charles and Prince Harry are conversing again, albeit the relationship between the father and son is still far from “all roses.”

The Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duke of Sussex, 37, last saw one other in April, when Prince Harry traveled to the United Kingdom for his grandfather, Prince Philip’s, burial. Since moving to California with his wife Meghan Markle in March 2020, Prince Harry has been unable to visit to his motherland.

“When Harry and Meghan just flung it on the family that they were giving up their responsibilities and moving abroad,” one unnamed royal insider claimed, referring to the couple’s decision to leave their jobs as working royals. “I don’t believe [Harry and Charles] have spoken in a long time, but contact is now open.” Despite the fact that Prince Harry and his father, the British heir to the throne, are talking again, according to the insider, “In my perspective, it isn’t all roses. They don’t phone each other once a week to have a heart-to-heart conversation.” Representatives for Prince Charles, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle did not reply to requests for comment.

The news comes just days after best-selling author Christopher Andersen claimed in his latest book “Brothers and Wives” that Prince Charles questioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s future children’s complexion tone.

On the day Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement was officially announced in 2017, Prince Charles allegedly asked his wife, Duchess Camilla, “What do you suppose their children’s complexion may be?” according to the book.

Andersen stated in a follow-up interview with Us Weekly that the Prince of Wales did it “fondly,” but that “the bureaucrats and the palace” weaponized it and turned it into something “extremely unpleasant” by the time Prince Harry found out about it.

According to the book, when Prince Harry confronted his father and older brother about the alleged statement, they allegedly told him he was “oversensitive” and “overreacting.”

The claimed response of Prince Charles and Prince William, according to Andersen, worsened an already “tough matter.”

Since then, a representative for Prince Charles has dismissed Andersen’s allegations, calling them “fantasy.”

Since then, a representative for Prince Charles has dismissed Andersen's allegations, calling them "fantasy."