According to reports, Prince Charles wants to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet.

According to a source, Prince Charles wishes to see his youngest granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

On June 4th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child. Because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now based in Los Angeles, members of the royal family have yet to meet her. The Prince of Wales, on the other hand, want to meet Archie’s sister.

Nick Bullen, royal analyst and founder of “True Royalty TV,” told Us Weekly, “I think Prince Charles truly wants to see his grandchild.” “Prince Charles is heartbroken over all that has happened. As a result, the family will wish to meet.”

He predicted that during the Queen’s approaching Platinum Jubilee, the royal family would reunite with the Sussexes. He was certain that because it is Her Majesty’s birthday, it would be an ideal time for a reunion.

“The Jubilee is an ideal moment for it because if Harry and Megan do return… they have to be seen supporting Queen Elizabeth II,” she says. It’s a wonderful time for everyone to be together,” he continued. “And because it’s the Queen’s moment, everyone will have to play beautifully and behave well.”

He went on to explain that the occasion will require everyone to be on the same page. Furthermore, because every member of the royal family is aware that this is the Queen’s year, it is the ideal opportunity for them to unite in support of her. Aside from Prince Charles, Bullen believes the Queen would like to meet baby Lili, who was named after her by the Sussexes.

“I believe she sincerely desires it. Harry and Meghan are much-loved members of the family, as the queen has always stated, and I believe the queen is above all of this petty fighting. This is her immediate family. Bullen added, “Of course, she wants to be with them.”

The Sussexes are also expected to attend the Queen’s Jubilee, according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, author of “Finding Freedom.” He believes that now is the greatest time for the royal couple to introduce their daughter to the firm’s members.

“My money is on the Jubilee; I know the Queen would love to have them over for a portion of it, so I would expect that conversation, if it hasn’t already taken place, will take place soon,” he said.