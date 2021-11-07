According to reports, Pete Davidson provides Kim Kardashian with a “abundance” of fun and laughter.

Despite many outlets stating that Davidson, 27, and Kardashian, 41, are merely pals, dating rumors continue to swirl around them. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum’s close circle, according to an insider, is supportive of a possible romance with the comedian.

“One of the first things Kim did was seek advice from her family and friends, and everyone pushed her to go for it,” said a person close to the Skims creator. “It’s been evident for a long time that she’s been lacking some joy and laughter in her life, which Pete, of course, provides in spades.” Kardashian and Davidson were first seen together in October, when they went to Knott’s Berry Farm with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and the latter’s fiancé Travis Barker before Halloween. During a rollercoaster ride, the couple was photographed holding hands.

According to the source, while Kardashian enjoys spending time with someone as “witty and relaxed” as Davidson, her pals have advised her not to rush into a new relationship.

“People are pleased for Kim, but they’re also cautioning her not to get too carried away or ahead of herself,” the source continued. “Pete has a reputation for being a heartbreaker for a reason, and while his intentions may be good, there’s a chance Kim is setting herself up for a vulnerable situation.” Kardashian and Davidson travelled to New York City after their hand-holding encounter in California. The reality star was in attendance at the Museum of Modern Art for the 11th annual WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards. Meanwhile, Davidson is expected to return to New York on Monday for “Saturday Night Live” rehearsals.

When they had dinner together two nights in a row, the pair sparked dating rumors. On Tuesday, Davidson cooked a meal for Kardashian at Campania’s on his hometown of Staten Island.

They reconnected on Wednesday at Manhattan’s hotspot Zero Bond, an A-list private members’ club. They arrived separately for their second dinner date, but were soon joined by a bigger party at the table, which included Simon Huck, his fiancé Phil Riportella, and Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban.

During the event, Kardashian and Davidson were "smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other," according to an unnamed insider. Despite this, the insider added that there was no "Kravis-style PDA," referring to Kourtney.