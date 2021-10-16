According to reports, Kourtney Kardashian acted ‘bratty’ when searching for Travis Barker’s phone on a flight.

During a trip this week, Kourtney Kardashian allegedly raised a commotion while looking for her boyfriend Travis Barker’s cellphone, according to a report.

The 42-year-old star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and the 45-year-old drummer of Blink-182 were on a Delta aircraft from Los Angeles to New York on Wednesday when Barker dropped his phone, according to Page Six.

As the plane took off from the tarmac, the phone was dropped between the couple’s business-class seats.

When the flight attendant urged her to take her seat as the plane was taking off, a passenger on the flight stated that Kardashian began “frantically looking” for the phone and even wanted “five more minutes.”

“She got into a tangle and was extremely obnoxious.” The unknown passenger claimed, “She wasn’t kind and was acting like a child.”

According to the source, Barker remained sat, and the flight attendant urged Kardashian to stay in her seat. The reality star, on the other hand, “was panicking out and was pleading, ‘Give me five more minutes,'” according to the source.

“[The phone] slipped beneath one of [business class’s]crazy reclining chairs.” She was the one searching for it, while he remained motionless. “She was in the aisle, stooping over and searching for it with the light from her phone,” the passenger added.

According to the source, the phone was recovered after the flight attendant dismantled the chair for “two hours.”

A representative for Kardashian did not reply to a request for comment from Page Six, but a source close to the Poosh founder rejected the passenger’s accusations, stating the chair could be dismantled in “five minutes.”

“She didn’t beg for five minutes extra, and the flight attendant felt so horrible for rushing her that she apologized and offered to assist them on the flight.” Page Six quoted a Kardashian source as saying, “The passenger is exaggerating.”

Barker flew for the first time in August after surviving a devastating plane disaster in 2008 that killed four people. He suffered third-degree burns on more than half of his body as a result of the event. The drummer was also severely traumatized as a result of the incident.

After 13 years, Barker overcame his phobia of flying and travelled with his girlfriend from Camarillo, California, to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, aboard a private jet.

Later, the artist uploaded a photo of himself and Kardashian kissing in front of the plane.

