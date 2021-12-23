According to reports, Kim Kardashian is’surprised’ that her ex-husband Kanye West still wants her back after their divorce.

Kim Kardashian was taken aback by Kanye West’s attempt to reclaim her.

Kardashian, 41, and West, 44, dubbed Ye, divorced earlier this year. In February, she filed for divorce. Despite their pending divorce, the “Gold Digger” rapper has been forthright about his intentions to keep his family together.

“Kim knows Kanye is a nice person, and [she]respects him,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly. “His statements about wanting to get back together stunned her.” Kardashian thought it “weird” that West was attempting to get back with her while seeing 22-year-old model Vinetria, according to another anonymous source who spoke to Page Six earlier.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are Kardashian and West’s four children. She hasn’t made any public statements in regards to West. She has been supportive of him, and she was even there at all of his events when his “Donda” album was set to be released. They also reunited during Virgil Abloh’s farewell Louis Vuitton runway show earlier this month. North, their daughter, was also in attendance.

Despite West’s efforts to reclaim Kardashian, the reality star is as forthright about her future ambitions. Her lawyer claims she “has no wish to reconcile.” In court records acquired by E! News last week, Kardashian’s team stated, “Irreconcilable differences have resulted to the irreversible dissolution of the marriage, and there is no hope of salvaging the marriage through counseling or other measures.” “Maintaining [Kim] and [Yetechnical ]’s married status serves no beneficial purpose, and there is no reason to keep the legal connection going.” Kardashian also requested that her legal status as a single woman be declared by the court. To finalize her divorce from West, she will consent to “any conditions” imposed by the court. In her attempt to “bring this lawsuit ahead to a swift and friendly resolution,” Kardashian claims West and his lawyers have been “non-responsive.” Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson, who is 27 years old. Kardashian’s family is on board with her new relationship with the “Saturday Night Live” host. Her family is delighted to spend the holidays with him, according to an anonymous source, and her mother, Kris Jenner, is “already smitten” with the comedian.