According to reports, Kim Kardashian donated $3,000 to a mother of four who lost her husband to COVID-19.

According to a story, Kim Kardashian quietly made a donation to a family in need.

Angelia Cantrell, the mother of triplet boys and a daughter, reportedly received $3,000 from the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum. Cantrell was seeking contributions to keep her family from losing their house after her husband died of COVID-19 and she was laid off as a result of the epidemic.

“Unfortunately, our bills have fallen behind during this time, since we have only been able to make the minimum payments,” Cantrell said on the campaign website.

“I’ve approached a number of groups, but none of them have money at this time.”

Cantrell claims that thanks to the donations she has gotten so far through GoFundMe, she has been able to pay their delinquent rent. She, on the other hand, simply estimated their needs at the time she set her campaign objective. After getting the $3,000 she had requested, she decided to raise her goal in order to catch up on electricity payments and other bills that were “very behind.”

“I’m hoping and praying that God would help us get through this and send us an angel! Cantrell concluded, “Thank you for taking the time to read our tale.”

According to the donations list, Cantrell received the largest donation of $3,000 from “Kim Kardashian West.” The donation was made by the Skims founder, according to multiple sources.

According to another source, Kardashian wanted to keep the donation confidential and didn’t want to reveal her identity.

“Kim did make a donation. She intended to do it anonymously, and when she posted it, she gave the whole money the mother had requested, which was $3,000,” one of the unnamed individuals told the newspaper.

In the midst of the pandemic, Kardashian has been assisting many families and organizations. Her company, Skims, said in March 2020 that it would donate $1 million to families affected by COVID-19.

She also promised to provide $500 to 1,000 lucky people in December of last year, in the aim of reducing their Christmas stress.

“Hey there, guys! It’s the happiest time of the year. I know 2020 has been tough, and folks are worrying about how they’ll pay rent, put food on the table, or put a present under the tree for their children,” Kardashian tweeted at the time.