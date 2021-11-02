According to reports, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are “just friends,” but things “may get romantic.”

According to a source, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s friendship could develop into a sexual relationship.

After being caught holding hands while riding a rollercoaster, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 40, and the “Saturday Night Live” comic, 27, made headlines. They are merely pals, according to various reports. However, one person claimed that they could date in the future.

According to Us Weekly, “no one really knows what’s going on with Kim and Pete.” “Right now, they’re simply friends, but things may turn romantic.” According to the source, the author of “Selfish” is still enjoying her life. Kardashian is still unmarried, according to the source, and is “having fun at the moment.” Another insider stated that the degree of chemistry between her and the New York City native “surprised” her.

Despite holding hands while riding a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California on Friday, an insider told People that Davidson and Kardashian are “just friends.”

“They hang out in the same circles,” the insider explained, “so they’ll run into one other from time to time.”

“It’s merely a gathering of buddies.”

Following her night with Davidson, Kardashian was photographed in New York City on Monday, according to Page Six. She is apparently in town for the 11th annual Innovator Awards hosted by WSJ Magazine at the Museum of Modern Art.

The reality personality was featured on one of the magazine’s Innovator covers and is expected to walk the red carpet. Meanwhile, Davidson is likely to have returned to New York City as well, as “SNL” production begins on Monday.

Some internet users are pushing Davidson to offer a relationship masterclass and share some dating advice or love guidance because he is a dating pro in their eyes.

“Aside from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson is a master of the dating game when it comes to girls who are way out of his league. My partner has to be the funniest guy on the planet with the best personality. Pete, you enjoy seeing it, so it’s a win-win situation “According to one Twitter user.

Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and most recently, “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor were among Davidson’s prior girlfriends.