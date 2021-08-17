According to reports, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a “healthy” relationship as co-parents.

Following their second breakup, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a “good” relationship as co-parents, according to a report.

According to a source close to the former couple, the 37-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player are primarily focused on their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

“They have a good co-parenting connection, and they’ll be seen with True together. This isn’t the first time, and it won’t be the last. When it comes to their kid, they’re on the same page,” the person noted.

Despite their breakup, Kardashian has realized how vital it is for her daughter to have a strong relationship with her father, according to the source. True apparently needed to see her parents get along, according to the reality star.

Other insiders have stated that while Kardashian and Thompson are not reuniting, they do have a more cordial connection.

“They’re saying they’re not back together, but they’ve been hanging out with True a lot,” one insider told E! News.

The same insider emphasized, however, that Kardashian still has “feelings toward Tristan,” adding that the scenario they are in as co-parents is “challenging for her” and that she wishes the circumstances were different.

“However, she wants him around and the two of them communicate every day. “Khloe has forgiven him for what he’s done and would prefer to simply get along with him,” the source said.

Kardashian and Thompson are no longer together, according to a second source, but they have opted to have a “good co-parenting relationship” for their daughter.

Reports of the ex-excellent couple’s co-parenting connection after their breakup appeared earlier this month. According to a source at the time, the NBA player was prepared to “do anything for his baby girl,” which is why he agreed to co-parent with her.

In September 2016, Kardashian and Thompson began dating. In April 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter amid the cheating charges leveled against the professional athlete.

They divorced in February 2019 after reports surfaced that Thompson had been unfaithful to the reality star. They rekindled their romance in August 2020, but called it quits in June.