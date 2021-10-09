According to reports, Kate Middleton has evolved into a “fearless public figure” whom the Queen can trust.

After ten years as a member of the firm, Kate Middleton has gone from being a frightened duchess to a confident royal.

The hosts of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast discussed the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge’s closed-door discussions on the latter’s future in the royal family in this week’s episode. Middleton has proven herself trustworthy to the Queen, according to an unidentified source.

“Kate has proven to the queen that she can be trusted over time, and they have formed a terrific connection,” the source said. “Because Kate has grown into a brave public figure who knows protocol like the back of her hand, Elizabeth is certain that Kate will make a wonderful queen.” The insider continued by emphasizing that this was not the situation when the duchess was still a new employee at the organization.

“Kate was apprehensive around Elizabeth in her early days as a Royal, and she was keen to impress her. Kate has always believed in herself and believes she has gained the insight, fortitude, and strength necessary to succeed “the source stated.

In a separate interview with the same newspaper, a different insider praised Middleton for taking the initiative. Middleton is seen as a “safe pair of hands” by Queen Elizabeth II, according to the source. “For the past ten years, she has been a member of the royal family… Given all that has happened in the royal family in the last few years in terms of the fallouts, I believe… The queen has a lot of faith in Kate “According to the source.

In April 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton married. In April, they celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the international premiere of “No Time to Die” earlier this month. In a glittering gold gown with a cape, Middleton dazzled the crowd.

Lady Colin Campbell, author of “Diana in Private” and “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story,” praised the Duchess of Cambridge’s perspective on the incident as well. Middleton’s gorgeous appearance at the premiere, according to Campbell, demonstrated what “genuine greatness is actually all about.” Meanwhile, she appeared to disparage Meghan Markle, claiming that she lacks “natural ability” and “inner shine,” which is why she has never been a celebrity.