According to reports, Kanye West “regrets” his marital problems with Kim Kardashian and says he “wasn’t the best husband.”

According to a source, Kanye West has admitted to making mistakes that strained his marriage to ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

A source close to the 44-year-old rapper told People exclusively on Thursday that he is apologetic for the grief he caused the 40-year-old reality star.

“Kanye regrets some things that happened throughout their marriage. The insider was described by the outlet as saying, “He wasn’t always the best husband.”

West is positive that the mother of his four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — will always love him, according to the source.

“He is well aware that he has harmed Kim. “However, he will always love her,” the person added.

In February, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star filed for divorce from the “Gold Digger” singer. Despite the fact that Kardashian has been demonstrating her support for West with the release of his new song “Donda,” she remains adamant about their divorce.

According to the insider, West is still hopeful that the SKIMS founder will “alter her mind about their divorce.”

The announcement comes a day after various rumors claimed that in his new song “Hurricane” from his 10th studio album, West confirmed his infidelity during their marriage.

An insider told Page Six, “The song is in a way his testimony of all he did wrong and taking credit for their marriage failure.”

According to the insider, if you look closely at the words of the song, it’s clear that he’s admitting to cheating on his estranged wife even after they had their first two children.

“Here I go acting too affluent / Here I go with a new lady / And I know the truth / Still playing after two kids / It’s a lot to take in when your life is continually moving,” a line from the song reads.

Because he is now more focused on his music business, West has not responded to the latest claims regarding him and Kardashian.

West stated in a recent interview with German tabloid Bild that he intends to continue making music since that is what God wants him to do.

“God put me on this planet to make music,” she says. Demna was put on this earth to create. Tadao Ando was created by God to develop architecture. Turrell is a gift from God. God brought us all here for a reason, including myself. Brief News from Washington Newsday.