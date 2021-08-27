According to reports, Kanye West made millions from previous ‘Donda’ events.

Fans of Kanye West are still waiting to hear when his tenth studio album, “Donda,” will be released. However, it appears that the rapper has reaped the benefits of the uncertainty, since he has already amassed millions of dollars only by previewing his new album at listening parties.

According to Billboard, the 44-year-old rapper made $1.5 to $2.7 million from each of his two Atlanta gigs, as well as $7 million from in-person merchandise sales.

The first event, which took place on July 22 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, drew 42,000 people who paid anywhere between $25 and $100 for a ticket.

The rapper’s first listening party was live-streamed for free on Apple Music, with the expectation that the album would be released the next day.

According to the New York Post, it drew a total of 5.4 million watchers, which was a new high for the streaming service.

The launch, however, did not go as planned. Kanye had another “Donda” concert two weeks later instead of releasing his new song.

Kanye is gearing up for his third listening party, which will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday evening.

Fans will not be needed to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to get entry. In reality, fans will have the opportunity to be injected at the site, as 1,500 shots will be available.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination will both be available during the exhibition. Officials from the Chicago Department of Public Health will be at the stadium to make arrangements for people who will receive the Pfizer vaccination to receive their second shot.

Furthermore, despite its capacity of 63,000, the stadium will only allow 38,000 people to attend to ensure sufficient separation.

The “Donda” album was made in tribute of Kanye’s late mother, Donda West, and the home where she reared him.

The mansion was sold for $121,000 in 2003, but after 16 years, the rapper bought it back.

The rapper is supposedly creating a duplicate of the said house in the middle of Soldier Field ahead of his third “Donda” concert.

On a personal level, Kanye recently filed court filings in California to have his name shortened to “Ye.”