According to reports, Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian after they had their first two children.

“Donda,” West’s tenth studio album, was released over the weekend. Several people decoded his songs’ lyrics, and multiple sources told Page Six that the tune “Hurricane” was about his marriage to the “Keeping Up With Kardashians” star.

According to an unknown source, “the song is in a way his testimony of all he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage dissolution.”

He rapped in the song, “Here I go actin’ too affluent / Here I go with a new girl / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to absorb when your life is always movin’.”

There were rumors that the line about the “new chick” was referring to his relationship with Irina Shayk. The 35-year-old Russian model and actress was not, according to a Page Six source.

“If you look closely at the lyrics, he’s referring to his infidelity while married to Kim, even after two children,” the insider continued.

The song references to West, 44, not returning home to his multimillion-dollar mansion with Kardashian when he was suffering with alcoholism, according to the outlet.

He continues to rap in the song, “Architectural Digest, but I required home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it.” “Genius gone awry, there’s a lot to lose / Who’s the busiest loser in Alcohol Anonymous?”

According to the source, West’s infidelity was not the deciding factor in Kardashian and West’s divorce because they had two more children after that. Apart from his infidelity and alcoholism, a number of issues may have prompted Kardashian to file for divorce, including his crazy presidential run and Twitter tirades about their marriage.

During his first presidential rally, West made various confessions, including admitting that he and Kardashian considered aborting their first child, North. He was distraught when he told the gathering that he wished to end the pregnancy, but she held firm in her support for their child.

West was quoted by USA Today as saying, “She stepped up and she protected that youngster.” “My father was planning to terminate me. My mother was the one who saved my life. Because my father was too busy, there would have been no Kanye West.” “I almost killed my daughter,” he added, breaking down in sobs.

