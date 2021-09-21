According to reports, Kaley Cuoco is not in a hurry to date again following her divorce from Karl Cook.

After recently filing for divorce from husband Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco is taking a break from romances and has no plans to date again.

After calling it quits with her 30-year-old ex, the “Big Bang Theory” alum, 35, isn’t ready to go on and date again. Cuoco has chosen to focus on herself first, according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly on Monday.

“She truly wants to focus on herself and her prospective roles during this time. The actress “remains upbeat and hopeful about the future,” according to the insider.

Even though there are “countless males” who want to date the Hollywood actress, the unnamed insider went on to say that she isn’t interested in starting a new relationship. The source joked, “Now isn’t the time.”

Despite her protracted divorce from the equestrian, the “8 Simple Rules” alum is believed to be in “excellent spirits” these days.

“She’s been in a fantastic mood recently. She doesn’t appear to be someone who has recently divorced her husband, according to the source.

Cuoco and Cook made headlines earlier this month when they revealed their decision to divorce after marrying in 2018.

“Despite our strong affection and regard for one another, we have discovered that our current paths have diverged. We’ve both revealed so much of our journey on social media that, while we’d prefer to keep this portion of our personal lives private, we wanted to be honest with each other. They claimed in a statement to People at the time, “There is no hatred or animosity, rather the contrary.”

“We have taken this choice jointly out of a great deal of respect and concern for one another, and we ask that you do the same, recognizing that we will not be releasing any other details or commenting further,” they continued.

Cuoco filed for divorce at the Superior Court of California on the same day that they announced their separation, it was revealed days later.

Cook filed for divorce in reaction to the “The Flight Attendant” star’s gesture, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to E! News, he also urged the court to suspend spousal support for either of them in his filing.

Cook also stated in court records that he wants Cuoco to return his “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.