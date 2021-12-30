According to reports, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are ‘definitely ready’ to start a family.

According to a source, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are planning to start a family soon.

According to an unidentified insider, Bieber, 27, and the 25-year-old model are ready to start a family after three years of marriage.

The source stated, “Babies are definitely on the brain.” “They both believe that having children together is their destiny, and they are definitely prepared.” Bieber and Baldwin are expected to announce they are expecting their first child “in the near future,” according to the insider.

“Justin is more than ready,” the source said of the singer, who has three younger siblings, Jazmyn, 13, Jaxon, 12, and Bay, 3, as well as a 14-year-old stepbrother named Allie.

“Being a father, he believes, is one of his fundamental purposes in life.” He can’t wait to be a father and has dreamed of it for a long time.” According to the insider, Baldwin is also “finally ready to be a mom.” For a few years, the model had wished to travel and enjoy life with Bieber as a married couple, but according to the source, she now believes the “moment has come” for them to fully settle down.

Bieber and Baldwin married in a courthouse wedding in New York City in September 2018 after two years of on-again, off-again dating.

A year later, they held a larger party and a more traditional wedding ceremony with their family and friends in South Carolina.

The “Yummy” singer announced his intention to start trying for a kid with his wife this year in Amazon Studios’ Prime Video documentary “Justin Bieber: Our World.”

“My goal for 2021 is to keep setting goals and having fun while doing so.” Before his New Year’s Eve 2020 show, he told Baldwin, “Make sure I put my family first, and hopefully we’ll squish out a nugget.”

“How about in 2021?” Baldwin had inquired of her spouse. Bieber explained that he intends to begin attempting in the second half of 2021.

The model said, “We’ll see.”

When Bieber appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in December 2020, he also talked about growing his family in the future.

When asked how many kids he wants, the Canadian singer said they’ll have “as many as Hailey wants to push out.”

“I’d like to form my own tiny tribe.” But, certainly, it’s her body and she can do anything she wants,” he explained. “I believe she desires a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.