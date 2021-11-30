According to reports, Julianne Hough’s ‘busy career’ could get in the way of her Charlie Wilson romance.

Julianne Hough’s hectic career, if there’s one thing that could get in the way of her new flame Charlie Wilson, it’s her busy schedule.

At this stage in her life, the 33-year-old professional dancer is so focused on her job that she has chosen to take things slowly with the Ursula Wiedmann-signed model.

“She wants to be in a relationship, but she has a busy profession and plans to continue expanding it,” a source told People exclusively on Monday.

The insider also pointed out that the two have only been seeing each other for a short time, so it’s too early to conclude that it’s more than just flirtation.

“Julianne has only been seeing Charlie… for a short time, but she appears to be content and enjoying her single life. “She is drawn to him,” the source revealed, “but it is early and it could just be a flirtation.”

The couple made headlines earlier this month when they were seen in Los Angeles with their PDAs on. Extra obtained an exclusive photo of Hough and Wilson sharing a passionate kiss while hugging in public.

That day, the two went out to get some takeaway food from a neighborhood restaurant, and Hough was dressed casually for the occasion. She was dressed in a furry brown jacket, white sweatpants, and slippers. Wilson, on the other hand, was dressed in a green tee, brown slacks, and white sneakers.

Hough had previously been linked to actor Ben Barnes. They’ve been seen in public several times since April 2020. In January of this year, they were even seen eating ice cream together in the City of Angels.

Brooks Laich, a retired hockey player, was Hough’s first husband. They began dating in 2013 and married in July 2017. In May 2020, they announced their breakup, and Hough filed for divorce in November.

Meanwhile, after her older brother Derek Hough, 36, tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 at the season finale of “Dancing With the Stars,” Hough had to fill in for him and conduct some judge duties during the finale of Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Her return to the ABC dance competition last week was her first performance since departing the show in 2017. She also reunited with colleagues judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli on the show.