According to reports, Johnny Depp has won his legal battle with Amber Heard over a $7 million divorce settlement.

Johnny Depp has gained a rare success in his ongoing legal struggle with Amber Heard, in which he is attempting to determine whether his ex-wife made good on her promise to donate $7 million from their divorce settlement.

After their 2016 breakup, Heard stated that she didn’t want Depp’s money and promised to donate it to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

According to USA Today, a judge has partially approved a motion filed by Depp’s lawyers in New York Supreme Court, forcing the ACLU to produce papers that confirm whether or not Heard kept her promise.

In a statement to USA Today, Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew said, “Mr. Depp is exceedingly happy by the Court’s ruling.” Heard and the ACLU have yet to respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.

This happened months after Depp lost a libel action against the publisher of the newspaper The Sun, which had called him a “wife beater” after Heard accused him of being violent and abusive.

Depp was sued by the tabloid and its editor, and his ex-wife was called as a witness for the latter.

In a witness statement acquired by Daily Mail on Feb. 26, 2020, Heard said, “I was financially independent from him [Depp] the entire time we were together and the entire sum of my divorce settlement was donated to charity.”

While ruling in The Sun’s favor in a libel case, Judge Andrew Nichol mentioned the gesture, saying that the “gift of the $7 million to charity is hardly the behavior one would anticipate of a gold seeker,” according to E! News.

Depp’s appeal was refused in March after his lawyer, Andrew Caldecott, argued that Heard’s commitment to donate was a “calculated and manipulative falsehood” that “turned the scales against Mr. Depp from the very beginning.”

Caldecott also claimed that one of Heard’s designated beneficiaries, CHLA, wrote to Depp’s business adviser in 2019 to complain about Heard not paying them.

Caldecott’s argument was rejected by attorneys for The Sun’s publisher, who claimed Heard did not lie about the donations because she was pledging to pay the cash over ten years. According to Adam Wolanski, who represents News Group Newspapers, the actress has already made “a number of payments in fulfillment of these obligations.”

However, the lawyer for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, Adam Waldman, has alleged that she did not donate the full sum she pledged.

