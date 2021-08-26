According to reports, John Cena hopes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will return to WWE.

John Cena discussed his comeback to WWE and expressed his desire for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to do the same.

Over the weekend, the “F9” star returned to the WWE ring. Cena claimed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he is not forcing The Rock to make the same decision as him, but that he hopes he does.

“He has earned the right to refuse to be coerced into making that decision. “I can say he’s a WWE fan,” Cena told ET. “In sports entertainment, he is the most electric man. So, as a fan, do I want to see one of the all-time great performers return to the WWE ring? Yeah. But I’m not going to call him, and if I do, it won’t be to attempt to get him back into the WWE ring. He must reach that conclusion on his own.”

“Because then, The Rock, his performance will be the greatest he can be. As a fan, I hope he returns, and I hope it’s amazing, but if he doesn’t, he’s earned the right to do so,” he concluded.

Johnson left the WWE in 2004. He was 32 years old at the time. In 2011, he returned as a part-time performer, but quit two years later. In 2019, he declared his retirement from professional wrestling. In an Instagram Q&A in May 2020, The Rock discussed his retirement and revealed the two reasons why he decided to leave professional wrestling for good.

“One: my contract had expired and two: which is the most important thing, an agreement that I have with anybody in the world. Any company, any individual, it’s always important to me — it means everything to me — to shake that person’s hand and look them in the eye,” he said.

When Johnson’s contract expired, he said he had delivered on his agreement with the WWE and longtime mentor and friend Vince McMahon. They shook hands and walked away, he noted.

He continued, “My wrestling career ended the only way I was willing – flat on my back, getting beaten 1, 2, 3, looking up at the stars, and being grateful for my blessings.” “I went out the right way. In a respectful manner. In 2013, I announced my retirement from wrestling. To the marrow of my bones, I am grateful. Brief News from Washington Newsday.