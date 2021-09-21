According to reports, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want to spend the holidays together.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, are both excited to spend the holiday season with their children. The lovers have “months of working up,” according to an unnamed insider who talked with People. According to reports, Affleck and Lopez “intend on spending the Christmas together.”

“They’ll both get a break,” says the narrator. “Christmas is all about the kids for Jennifer,” the source told the magazine. “She goes out of her way to make it memorable for them. She adores the holiday.”

“This year, it will take a little more arranging because Ben wants to be with his kids as well,” the source stated. They haven’t made any holiday plans yet and are still figuring things out.”

Last week, another source told the newspaper that they were “very appreciative” for their “wonderful summer” together. Affleck and Lopez may have to split up for the next few months. Next week, the “Justice League” actor will travel to Texas. Meanwhile, Lopez will be flying to Canada for a film project in October.

Despite their busy schedules, they make time for their family. Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, are Affleck’s three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, share custody of their 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

In recent weeks, Affleck and Lopez have made several public appearances together. They debuted at the Met Gala last week. They wore matching Ralph Lauren costumes at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In his traditional black tuxedo, the hero of “Batman v Superman” looked dapper. Lopez chose a handmade dark brown gown made by a team of 15 artisans over the course of 12 days. It had a plunging neckline, a Couture bustier with a thigh-high slit, crystal embroidery, and braided leather detailing. On the red carpet, the couple shared a romantic kiss through their masks.

For his latest picture “The Last Duel,” the two also attended the Venice International Film Festival together. Mariel Haenn, Lopez’s stylist, posted a series of images and a video of the couple on Instagram. Many people complimented them on their appearance at the festival. Gwyneth Paltrow, his ex-girlfriend, even commented on their photo, writing, “Okay, this is cute.”